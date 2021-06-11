List of prices of global commodities as of June 11

Business News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the commodities market today June 11, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy dollars, forty cents ($70.40) as compared to yesterday’s trading of seventy-one dollars, ninety-two cents ($71.92).



Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and ninety-two dollars, twenty-one cents ($1,892.21) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, eight hundred and ninety-one dollars, ninety-five cents ($1,891.95).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and seventy dollars ($2,370.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, three hundred and seventy-three dollars ($2,373.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton gained some strength on the market today to trade at eighty-seven dollars, seven cents ($87.07) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-six dollars, eighty-three cents ($86.83).



Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred and fifty-nine dollars, sixty cents ($159.60) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and fifty-eight dollars, sixty cents ($158.60).