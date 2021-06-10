List of prices of global commodities as of June 10

Business News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

On the commodities market today June 10, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-one dollars, ninety-two cents ($71.92) as compared to yesterday’s trading of seventy dollars, thirty-seven cents ($70.37).



Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and ninety-one dollars, ninety-five cents ($1,891.95) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, eight hundred and ninety-one dollars, ten cents ($1,891.10).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and seventy-three dollars ($2,373.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, three hundred and seventy-five dollars ($2,375.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton gained some strength on the market today to trade at eighty-six dollars, eighty-three cents ($86.83) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-five dollars, seventy-nine cents ($85.79).



Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred and fifty-eight dollars, sixty cents ($158.60) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and fifty-seven dollars, seventy cents ($157.70).