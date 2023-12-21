List of 10 billionaires who gained the most wealth in 2023

Business News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

The year 2023 seemed to have inched up the wealth of the mega rich as their net worth soared much higher during the period.



According to global business magazine, about half of the world’s billionaires saw their wealth increase significantly on the back of rallying stock markets.



The reputable magazine said that while most billionaires during the period gained more wealth than others, a majority of them became wealthier than they were on January 2022.



According to its [Forbes] estimates, the 10 biggest gainers added a combined $490 billion to their wealth as of December 15, 2023.



Out of the 10-man list compiled by Forbes, seven of them were technology billionaires who made significant gains in 2023 – outpacing the market - despite a turbulent 2022 for most of them.



Leading the pack of the 10-man list is Tesla Co-Founder, Elon Musk, who began 2023 as the second most richest person in the world with a net worth of around $146.5 billion after losing more money in 2022 than anyone else.



Despite the huge losses made in 2022, Elon Musk added more than $108 billion to his net worth after making a remarkable U-turn in Tesla stock on the market. Elon Musk’s net worth is estimated at $254.9 billion.



He is followed by Meta Founder, Mark Zuckerberg who added $74.8 billion to his total net worth of $118.6 billion according to Forbes estimates.



See the full list compiled by Forbes below:



1. Elon Musk

Source of wealth: Tesla, SpaceX

Net worth: $254.9 billion (+$108.4 billion in 2023)



2. Mark Zuckerberg

Source of wealth: Facebook

Net worth: $118.6 billion (+$74.8 billion in 2023)



3. Jeff Bezos

Source of wealth: Amazon

Net worth: $172.3 billion (+$65 billion in 2023)



4. Prajogo Pangestu

Source of wealth: Diversified

Net worth: $52.8 billion (+$47.9 billion in 2023)



5. Larry Page

Source of wealth: Google

Net worth: $111.7 billion (+$34.4 billion in 2023)



6. Amancio Ortega

Source of wealth: Zara

Net worth: $97.4 billion (+$33.2 billion in 2023)



7. Sergey Brin

Source of wealth: Google

Net worth: $107.3 billion (+$33 billion in 2023)



8. Steve Ballmer

Source of wealth: Microsoft

Net worth: $110.9 billion (+$32.4 billion in 2023)



9. Larry Ellison

Source of wealth: Oracle

Net worth: $133.2 billion (+$30.8 billion in 2023)



10. Jensen Huang

Source of wealth: Nvidia

Net worth: $43.6 billion (+$29.8 billion in 2023)



With additional files from Forbes magazine



MA/NOQ



