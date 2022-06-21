Lifestyle: 6 most effective ways to promote your startup online

Business News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

There are quite a number of startups in people who are constantly searching for the most effective, best and affordable ways to promote and advertise their businesses. Now with the internet, there are so many platforms you can advert on to reach millions.



If you have been pondering on where to promote your business online, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares 6 best and most effective ways to do this.



Email newsletters



Your weekly or monthly newsletter can also serve as a way to promote your business. You can design a nice banner and attach it to every newsletter you send out. You can also encourage your employees to do the same. It does not have to be restricted to newsletters.



Facebook Ads



With Facebook ads, you have the opportunity to run target ads. The advantage here is that you will reach more people. In other words, if you promote your ads on Facebook, people that will not normally see it will.



Appvertising



Appvertising, as the name implies, is advertising in mobile apps. This can also work because many people have embraced the download and use of apps. Just find an app that speaks to your specific audience.



Google AdWords



This is one of the very popular ways to advertise. Google Adwords is the largest ad network for advertisers. Select keywords for which your ads will get optimized and whenever a user searches for the word, your ads will pop up on Google.



Twitter Advertising



You can also advertise your startup on Twitter at an affordable rate. Like Facebook, your ad will reach more people, compared with your tweet.



Sponsored post



You can publish a sponsored post about your business on a popular website or blog. This can also be very effective.