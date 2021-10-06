LiPTA Academy trains staff of NCA

Business News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LiPTA Telecom Academy, in collaboration with the Short Courses and Programs Unit of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, has organized training in Telecom Engineering for some selected staff of the National Communications Authority (NCA).



The participants, who were drawn from the Engineering Department of the NCA were taken through 6 weeks of training in areas of Mobile Network communication such as Drive Test and Analysis, 2G RF Planning and Optimization, 3G RF Planning and Optimization, 4G RF Planning and Optimization, Network Operations Centre (NOC) Operations and Maintenance as well as Quality of Service and Regulatory Management.



In a graduation ceremony held in Accra, the Country Manager of Linfra Ghana, Mr. Hardy Yazbek, emphasized the need to organize such short courses as a means of enhancing the skills of players in the telecom engineering space in Ghana.



He was grateful to KNUST and the NCA for joining the initiative, which is part of Linfra Ghana’s modest contribution to skills development of the telecom engineering sector in Ghana.



He announced that Linfra is ready to organize many such courses and urge other organizations and individuals to take advantage of the initiative to get the required skills needed to make a meaningful contribution to the digital economy of Ghana.



On his part, the Executive Director of LiPTA Academy, Mr. Ebeneris Elorm Sedzramedo, announced the introduction of new modules in 5G Internet of Things Technology, which will radically transform the way we do practically everything in the world.



“With the advent of 5G, it will soon become needless to go to the hospital for a basic check-up, since 5G will enable wearable sensors, which will transmit the health condition of patients to their hospitals in real-time. Furthermore, one need not go to hospital only after feeling sick. A doctor will have access to all the vital information of the patient real-time, and will prompt the patient to come to the hospital when those vitals don’t look good”.



According to Mr. Ebeneris, LiPTA Academy is ready to organize trainings for enterprises to adapt their business to take advantage of the opportunities offered by 5G.



On his part, Mr. Therson-Cofie of the Human Resource Division of NCA expressed the appreciation of NCA to LIPTA and KNUST for the initiative.



According to him, feedback received so far from the participants indicates that the training was well organized and the content very relevant to the work of the authority.



Speaking on behalf of the participants, Mr. Edem Debrah of the Engineering Department of NCA described the course as “very relevant to our work at the NCA. It has equipped us with the skills to better perform our role as the regulator of the Telecom Industry in Ghana. I highly recommend that we take part in many such courses in the future”.



LIPTA Telecom Academy is an initiative by Linfra Ghana to train many Ghanaians to fit into the telecom and IT sector in Ghana and beyond. In addition to training corporate organizations, LiPTA also trains individuals who have an interest in ICT, equipping them with the skills required to fit into the job market.



As the leading employer of telecom skilled labour in Ghana, Linfra Ghana has taken this initiative in order to continuously produce the skills-set required for employment in the sector and thereby reduce the menace of unemployment.