Leverage skills training to enhance your businesses – Entrepreneurs told

Head of Industrial Support Services Department at Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Ebenezer Kofi Essel has advised entrepreneurs to embrace a mindset of continuous learning to enable them stay up to date with industry trends and best practices that can help them stay ahead of competition.



According to him, regularly attending skills development training programmes is one of the surest ways they can build relationships and learn new methods of managing their businesses.



He said this at the 2nd Quarter Entrepreneurial and SME Training organised by the B&FT and its partners – Food and Drugs Authority, TV3 and Olam Food Ingredients (OFI). Held in Accra, the event was themed ‘Food safety, nutrition and marketing: synergising food systems for a flourishing future’.



Additionally, he underscored the need for regulations on food systems; saying without proper guidelines, the food systems could pose serious public health risk, environmental challenges, trade conflicts and erode public trust in the food supply chain.



Mr. Francis Dadzie Botchwey, Finance Manager at the B&FT, in his opening remarks indicated that the SME training event aims to equip beneficiaries with the knowledge, skills and tools necessary to thrive in an evolving food landscape, while empowering them to contribute not only to the success of their own ventures but also the broader goal of building a robust food system that prioritises health, sustainability and inclusivity.



He added that the initiative is testament to the B&FT’s dedication to fostering sustainable and responsible business practices: “In a world facing numerous challenges including food security, health disparities and environmental concerns, the food industry plays a pivotal role. By addressing these challenges collectively, we can pave the way for a brighter and more sustainable future”.



While highlighting food safety, nutrition and marketing as three interconnected pillars that hold the key to creating a thriving and equitable food system, he noted that ensuring the safety of food supply, promoting healthy eating habits and effective marketing of products are fundamental elements for success in the food industry.



These elements, he further noted, are not mutually exclusive; instead, they are interdependent and complementary – forming the foundation for a flourishing food ecosystem.



He expressed gratitude to BFT’s partners and sponsors for helping to make the programme possible.



He also encouraged players along the food value chain to continually evolve in order to seize opportunities and address emerging challenges.



