Leverage on technology - Dr Bawumia tells Civil Service Council

Business News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The new Governing Board of the Civil Service Council has been sworn into office, with a call on members to deliberate on the overall government policies relating to the management of the service and make suggestions for effective performance.



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who made this remark at a short ceremony at the Jubilee House, also entreated the Board to leverage on technology to improve service delivery.



The Board has Justice Rose Constance Owusu as Chairperson.



The Members are Dr. Mensah Abrampah, Nana Kwasi Agyekum Dwamena, Henrietta Atta Abban, P. D Barnes and Isaac Bampoe Addo. Vice President Bawumia said the role of the Civil Service is critical in executing the government’s policies adding that the call to them to serve on the Board is for them to bring their expertise to enhance operations in the civil service.



Chairperson of the Board, Justice Rose Constance Owusu on behalf of the members pledged to deliver on their mandate to bring the needed transformation to the Civil Service.



Vice President Bawumia led the Board to take the Oath of Secrecy.