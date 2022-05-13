Leverage on science and technology to improve living conditions - Science enthusiasts urged

Business News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana marks African Science Week



Science and Technology space has untapped opportunities – Enthusiasts told



Find ways of monetizing your research, findings to attract partnership – Dr. Osae



This year’s African Science Week has come off in Accra with a call on trail-blazing scientists to leverage science and technology for human development.



Madame Justina Onumah, a Next Einstein Forum (NEF) Ambassador speaking at the event called on science enthusiasts to continue to develop ideas that would benefit and improve the living conditions of Africa.



A representative from the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), Dr. Michael Osae on his part delivered a presentation touching on bioengineering in the insect world.



The presentation, which focused on a case study of the Black soldier fly, has inspired the production of animal feed, and organic fertilizers while also highlighting untapped opportunities and potentials in the field.



Dr. Osae however stressed the need for scientists to find a way of monetising their research and findings to make it easier for entrepreneurs to partner with them.



In addition to the presentations, famed quiz mistress of the National Science and Maths Quiz mistress, Prof. Effah Kaufmann gave a lecture on demystifying Ghana’s National Maths and Science Quiz.



She noted its objectives and history from 1993, the challenging years, and its evolution to the present competition a lot of people have come to love.



Prof. Kaufmann also advised the young scientists to prioritise their activities to achieve their aims in life by keeping their eyes fixed on the goal they set for themselves.



“Spend less time focusing on things that are not important. Prioritise and don't pay too much attention to things that don't matter. Solicit understanding and help from your family to achieve your aims. Help them (family) and do your best for them and by so doing they will also not disturb you when you really need it,” she urged.



Also, Dr. Amoatey, who is also a leakage management expert, said her dream is to see the Odaw river cleared of all its filth.



“My dream is to see the Odaw river completely clean. Engineering is not the solution. It is down to the behaviour of people. My dream is to be able to have a leakage system at Ghana Water Company to safeguard water management from the early stage to response, right to the end,” she advocated.



The Next Einstein Forum (NEF) was celebrated to mark the African Science Week 2022 Ghana at the Academic City University College in Accra on May 12 2022.



The event forms part of engagements aimed at celebrating the contribution of Africa and African researchers to the construction of the world’s science heritage.



The theme for this year’s celebration was “Using the transforming power of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics to propel the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals."



It was attended by students and teachers of the Apostle Safo School of Arts and Science, students of Academic City and Blue Crest, students from other academic institutions, science enthusiasts and the media.