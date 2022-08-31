Leverage Microfinance recognized as 'Best in Promotion of Digital Financial Inclusion'

Business News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: Leverage Microfinance

Leverage Microfinance has been recognized as the Best in the Promotion of Digital Financial Inclusion at the maiden edition of Non-Bank Financial Institutions Awards & Dinner Night organized by Ghana Microfinance Institutions Network (Ghamfin) in collaboration with the Financial Advocacy Centre.



The event was held under the theme: "Enhancing Non-Bank Excellence and Credibility During Disruptive Periods". According to the organizers, the Non-Bank Financial Institutions Award scheme has been designed to celebrate the successes of the Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI'S) in their intermediation roles and activities.



Speaking to the media after the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Leverage Microfinance, Mr Gilbert Adamtey, expressed appreciation to the organizers and various stakeholders for recognizing and awarding Leverage and noticing its efforts and contribution to the Financial sector.



He mentioned that it would continue to spur the company to keep working harder in the years ahead to fulfill its mandate of providing financial solutions to livelihoods.



He added that the company's vision is "to be the leading provider of financial solutions to livelihoods in Africa", and considering the country's economic situation, the company is ready to assist and provide the needed financial solution to individuals and businesses.



The awards categories won by various institutions included; Best In the Promotion of Digital Financial Inclusion, Most Customer-Centric Institution, Most Gender Focused, Technology Innovation, Contribution to Financial Literacy, Most Innovative Product of the Year, and The Best Microfinance Methodology, among others.



Leverage Microfinance is a limited liability company legally registered under the Companies Act 1963 (Act 179) of Ghana as a non–bank financial institution.



Leverage currently has its head office located at Dansoman – Sakaman, Off the Ave Maria Junction, Poultry Farm ST. in Accra providing financial solutions and services such as loans (business and personal), Investments (such as Student Lever Entrepreneurial Investment Plus) savings, among others.











