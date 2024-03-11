Letshego Ghana targets GH¢100 million in first tranche of bond issuance this week

Business News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: Letshego Ghana

Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans PLC, a subsidiary of regional inclusive finance group, Letshego Africa (“Letshego Group”) is embarking on a forward-thinking journey with the launch of its GHS 500 million domestic medium-term note program. This landmark initiative marks a significant milestone in Letshego's history, underscoring its robust commitment to economic development and financial inclusivity.



The financial program is meticulously designed to offer a diverse spectrum of notes, each tailored to meet the dynamic investment landscape while strictly adhering to Ghana’s regulatory standards. It is a strategic embodiment of Letshego’s forward-thinking character, reinforcing its role as a pivotal force in shaping Ghana's economic future.



In a strategic move to deepen market activities, Letshego is poised to issue the first tranche of GHS 100 million, as disclosed by the company's Chief Executive Officer, Nii Amankra Tetteh. This initial step is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), following the successful expansion of the program from GHS 300 million to GHS 500 million.



“The funds raised from this bond issuance are earmarked to significantly bolster Letshego’s lending offerings, thereby providing vital financial support to individuals and enterprises across the nation. The anticipated enhancement of credit availability at competitive rates is set to empower businesses and contribute to broader economic growth,” Mr. Tetteh noted.



For further information, prospective investors are encouraged to consult their financial advisors for detailed narrative in the Prospectus, which will explain the full scope and potential of this program. The Prospectus is poised to be a proof to Letshego’s unwavering dedication to financial excellence and its commitment to promoting a thriving economic environment.



Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans PLC invites investors to join in this promising venture, which is not merely an investment opportunity but a partnership in driving socio-economic advancement and reinforcing financial stability in Ghana.