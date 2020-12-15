Press Releases of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: Martin Luther Kpebu

Let’s protect the peace of Ghana

Flag of Ghana

The Human Rights and Governance Centre (HRG Centre), wishes to commend all Ghanaians for their role in the successful 2020 Ghana Elections.



The Centre, however, notes with concern that the injuries and the shooting to death of some unarmed citizens in certain constituencies by security personnel are regrettable. These issues must be investigated, and the perpetrators held accountable in accordance with the law.



The seeming tensions that have characterized the post-election environment, if not properly handled, has the potential to degenerate and stain the country’s long-cherished democratic image.



The claim to victory and the protests against the Electoral Commission, particularly, by aggrieved supporters of political parties and the firing of warning shots by the security services in the bid to control such protests as seen in few areas do not portend well for the stability of the country.



The HRG Centre wishes to remind the various contestants in the elections that the courts remain the last and the surest democratic option to resolving any electoral dispute if all other legal means fail. What is very assuring is that the Supreme Court of Ghana has promised to resolve any 2020 presidential election dispute within 42 days.



Finally, the HRG Centre calls on the security services to be evenhanded in maintaining the peace and security in the collective quest for stability and prosperity of Ghana.



Signed



Lawyer Martin Luther Kpebu



Director, Human Rights and Governance Centre, Accra-Ghana

