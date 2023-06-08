Let's protect, restore the world’s ocean - MESTI charges

Business News of Thursday, 8 June 2023

As the world celebrates Oceans Day today, June 8, 2023, the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innova­tion, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, has charged Ghanaians to help protect and restore the ocean's capacity.



Speaking on the theme “Planet Ocean, Tides are Changing”, he said there is a need for collaboration between government, organizations and individuals to put the ocean first and develop sustainable ocean management plans for effective ocean governance and protection.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, Dr Afriyie said, "For us in Ghana, in observing the day, the Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in collaboration with other key stakeholders, will like to reemphasize the need to protect and restore the world’s ocean that connects us all by taking action locally and on a global scale inspiring change in our management and utilization of the world’s oceans."



It would be recalled that on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo noted that maritime transport covers about 70 per cent of trade in Ghana.



He further said the fishing sector constitutes 10% of Ghana's workforce; meaning this sector contributes 4.5% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



Speaking at the national blue economy summit in Accra, he said the ocean needs to be protected stating that the coastal area is home to about 7.5 million people in Ghana.



"Our coastal area is home to some 7.5 million people. Like many other coastal African countries, the blue economy provides us with food, employment and income. For instance, some 10% of Ghana's workforce is employed in the fishing sector which also accounts for 4.5% of the country's GDP," he said.



"Additionally, 70% of Ghana's trade is carried by sea through the ports of Tema and Takoradi. We are well-positioned to benefit from the ocean's resources if sustainably managed," Akufo-Addo stated.



President Akufo-Addo said Ghana continues to experience a major decline in fish stock due to overfishing, overexploitation, harmful fisheries subsidies and Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing.



Apart from the economic loss these activities cause, they contribute to the depletion of fish stocks.



He said urgent actions needed to be taken to safeguard the ocean's capacity.



The United Nations General Assembly, by its resolution 63/111 of 5th December 2008, designated the 8th June of every year as World Oceans Day'. The celebration reflects the importance of the ocean for all life forms on earth and has been selected to promote public awareness and actions for sustainable ocean management.



The objective of the celebration is to inform the public of the impact of human actions on the ocean, develop a worldwide movement of citizens for the ocean’s protection, and mobilize and unite the world’s population on a project for the sustainable management of the world’s oceans.



This year’s celebration theme is “Planet Ocean, Tides are Changing”.

To appreciate this year’s theme, there is a need for collaboration between Governments, organizations and individuals to put the ocean first and develop sustainable ocean management plans for effective ocean governance and protection.



For us in Ghana, in observing the day, the Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of E.nvironment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in collaboration with other key stakeholders, will like to reemphasize the need to protect and restore the world’s ocean that connects us all by taking action locally and on a global scale inspiring change in our management and utilization of the world’s oceans.



In line with the remarks made by the President of the Republic of Ghana at the recently concluded National Blue Economy Summit, He reaffirmed the necessity of strengthening strategic alliances among stakeholders or forging a forward-thinking coalition for improved ocean health and the quickening of community and national development. Additionally, He indicated that deliberate efforts should be taken to ensure greater and smarter investments into ocean action as Ghana’s ocean-scape is mainly financed through public, philanthropic and donor resources.



Ocean tides are changing; hence, the need to generate a new wave of excitement towards cherishing and protecting our ocean and blue planet. As individuals, institutions, communities, MMDAs, MDAs and a nation, we are therefore called upon to unite in effectively managing, protecting and sustaining our ocean to achieve a bluer and better lifestyle.



Therefore, let us use this day as a catalyst for social change; to underscore humanity’s connectivity to the ocean, illustrate its cross-sector potential, and chart a path to a cleaner, healthier and sustainable ocean for both ourselves and posterity.



#WorldOceansDay #P1anetOcean.TidesAreChanging #ProtecttheOcean

#OceanLovers



