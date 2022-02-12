Let's pay E-Levy to end foreign dependency - Buaben Asamoah urges Ghanaians

Business News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: Amoah-Asare Isaac, Contributor

Communications Director for the ruling New Patriotic Party, Lawyer Yaw Buaben Asamoah has emphasised the need for Ghanaians to support the introduction of the electronic levy (E-levy) for the development of the country.



He is of the view that passage of the levy will make the country self-dependent and also reduce the spate of relying on foreign donors to run the economy.



In an interview with Kwabena Nyarko Abronoma on Bryt FM's 'Ebesi Sen' political show on Thursday, February 10 Lawyer Buaben Asamoah indicated Ghana can no longer depend on foreign donors all the time for financial support, hence the need to develop ways of raising monies locally.



According to the former lawmaker for Adentan, Government has realised that most transactions are done through mobile electronic means and therefore is optimistic introduction of the levy will ensure all businesses and persons are made to pay what is expected of them.



"My brother, it doesn't mean the NPP cannot run the economy without the E-levy but the fact of the matter is that it is time for us all as Ghanaians to contribute our widow's mite in helping to widen the tax net for the various development we need" he stated.



On the issue of loopholes in our tax collection sector, the Communications Director even though agreed that checks need to be done, still insists passage of the levy will fast-track the many developmental projects and well-thought policies of the Akufo-Addo led government.



He stressed that only a little over 2.4m Ghanaians pay tax in the country of over 35m people which according to him is not encouraging at all for a developing country like Ghana.



He added "You remember the NDC went to the IMF for a bailout and it came with a lot of unpalatable conditions which even led to the formation of Unemployed Graduates Association. So we are not willing to go and put Ghana under such situations again that is why we want to ensure everybody contributes a little to support the development drive agenda"



Lawyer Yaw Buaben Asamoah however assured Ghanaians that proceeds from the e-levy would be properly accounted for and urged all and sundry to support the government in developing the country.