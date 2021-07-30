Let's have ‘realistic’ road tolls to address Ghana’s road challenges - Charles Adu-Boahen

Business News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Charles Adu-Boahen, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, has said the current unrealistic toll charges in the country, make it unattractive for investors to move into the sector.



He, therefore, wants a better-streamlined adjustment of the road tolls to encourage more investments in it.



“In almost any country you go to, roads do not become just a remit of the government. You see a lot of commercial investors going into road construction because they can toll these roads and get an economic return. What we have to do is to look at the fees and charges when it comes to road tolls and make sure that they are realistic,” he said.



He is of the view that private sector investments in the road construction sector will help the government’s pressure on such projects, making it the first time any top government official has hinted at a review of road tolls in the country.



“Twelve years ago today, and it is still [50 pesewas and] one cedi. If you have this situation where there is no automatic adjustment for inflation in tolls, there is no way you are going to attract private sector investors to come in.



“Until we amend the fees and tolls such that every year it is adjusted automatically by inflation, we will not be able to attract into the sector the type of investment that is required to support the government,” he explained.



It will be recalled that the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, proposed an upward review of Ghana's road toll rate as a way of financing major road projects in the country.








