Let's empower youth with IT skills to create opportunities - Carlos Ahenkorah

Business News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: GNA

Member of Parliament for Tema West Constituency, Carlos Ahenkorah, has advocated the empowerment of the youth with basic Information Technology (IT) knowledge to create opportunities and a better future.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the Tema West IT skills training programme he said having computer skills in today’s time is not only important but mandatory for the youth.



“I urge everyone to have basic IT skills to remain confident, competent in this technology era,” Mr Ahenkorah stated.



According to the MP, who organized the training said there are thousands of computer uses in our daily life and the computer machine is important in all types of business from small to billion-dollar company.



“Even today, no business idea can work without the use of the internet and computer in business,” he stressed.



He noted that investment in IT education can accelerate progress towards a prosperous and sustainable future through problem-solving in their local communities contributing to peace-building and social cohesion.



Mr Ahenkorah said that basic IT skills education will empower the youth to create a venture where the citizenry will use their skill to acquire an income.



He pledged to support the youth in the Tema West Constituency to connect them to entrepreneurship and employment opportunities.



He advised the youth to take IT studies seriously to be self-employed and not rely on the government for jobs.