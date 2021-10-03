Let’s create jobs and wealth for Ghana - John Kumah

Business News of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Deputy Minister of Finance, also Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, John Ampotuah Kumah has charged the Ghanaian youth to help create jobs and wealth for the country.



According to Mr. Kumah, “As young people, you can create jobs and make wealth by taking advantage of the laissez-faire economic system. Our prime focus is to encourage entrepreneurship amongst the youth as we strive to create the needed conducive environment for businesses to not only spring up but thrive as well”.



The Ejisu made this known when he delivered a speech at the 2021 Busia Memorial Lecture held on Friday 1st October 2021 in Sunyani on the theme “The Youth in a Free Enterprise Society”, I narrowed it down to the topic, fixing the country, a call for a new paradigm in Ghana’s development”.



The Deputy Finance Minister explained that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration has been very busy since January 2017, working to empower more young Ghanaians to enhance their creative and innovative capabilities.



He also tasked the youth to take advantage of the numerous government interventions to access new markets for their products, link up with foreign partners, and seek knowledge of new products and services for their clients.



He explained that “All these have been done in consonance with the ideals of Dr. K.A Busia. The Busia administration was noted for youth development and job creation and this Government will continue to do more for the youth”.



He also concluded by quoting from Dr. K.A Busia as captured on page 113 of the famous Axioms of K.A Busia: ‘You who are young has the exciting chance to build a better society, to leave the world better than you find today.’



The forum was to celebrate and pay tribute to the forebearers of the United Party (UP) tradition from Danquah, Busia, Dombo, Kuffuor, and President Akufo-Addo.