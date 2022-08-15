Let's come together to improve the private business sector - GNCCI tells private companies

Business News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: McAnthony Dagyenga

Private sector businesses and their owners in the Eastern Region have been urged to come together toward a common goal of enhancing their products and services to their consumers.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), Mark Badu-Aboagye, made the call in Koforidua during the launch of the Eastern Regional branch of the GNCCI.



The GNCCI by its legislative mandate LI 611 of 1968 (ACT 232) was established to serve as the voice and leader of the private sector and to promote and protect the interest of businesses.



Mark Badu-Aboagye courted business owners and businesses in the Eastern Region to come together to work at achieving enhanced business environment.



"Coming together to plan and execute a common goal is what will give the private sector an authoritative voice to advocate for better and a favourable business environment," he stressed.



Establishing the GNCCI in the Eastern Region, Stephen Oware, who is the Managing Director for Stenesto Enterprise was elected and sworn-in as the Eastern Regional President of the Chamber.



By default as enshrined in the GNCCI Act, Stephen Oware would also serve as the Chairman of the Regional Council of the GNCCI.



To support him, Albert Atuah Amponsah, Managing Director of Albe Farms Limited and William Atitso Amankwah, Chief Executive Officer of AWA Roofing Sheets, were also elected and sworn-in as Vice President and Treasurer respectively for the Regional GNCCI.



They also became automatic members of the Regional GNCCI Council and they will serve a term of two years.



Other 13 members of the grand Regional Council were also sworn-in to serve for a term of two years.



They included Henry Okyere-Boakye, Managing Director of Kweku Okyere and Co. Limited, Kwabena Boakye-Antwi, Managing Director of Eastern Chemist, Kingsley Kyere, CEO of Akuapem Rural Bank and Patrick Mensah, General Manager of Happy Sunshine Company Limited.



The others were Felix Berbiye, Managing Director of B. Foster Bakery, Joyce Pechi-Anim, CEO of Joyceline Fit Fashion, Dr Samuel Amoah, Managing Director of Happy Home Tiles, Dr Mark Boadu, former Dean of All Nations University Business School and Justice Kwabena Wilson, Regional Manager of GNCCI who will be secretary to the Council.



The rest were Samuel Freeman-Amoah, CEO of F.A. Brics Enterprise, Kennedy Richard Oduro, CEO of Transnational HR, Samuel Boateng, CEO of Asonaba BS Enterprise and Bernice Kafui Akoto, CEO of Kapex Designs.



Launching the GNCCI, the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, assured the members of the Regional Council and the entire private enterprises in the region of the government's maximum support to give them a serene business environment.



"As you are aware, most of the policies and programmes of the government under the able leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to transform the economic fortunes of this country are private sector-led.



"For that reason, the government is collaborating with the private sector at all levels to ensure that all these important policies and programs are very well executed and implemented for the growth and development of the economy and the nation as a whole," he said.



The Regional Minister also appealed to the private enterprises to also do their best to enhance the quality of their products and services so that consumers can have the best from them.



"Also one major issue that we need to take into consideration in our quest to improve businesses in the Region is to assist them to improve on the quality of their products, packaging and other features in the wake of the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).



"This continental agreement comes with enormous opportunities to businesses in Ghana but we should not lose sight of the fact that it is also going to increase competition from goods and services from within the continent; hence the need for businesses to prepare adequately," Seth Acheampong reiterated.