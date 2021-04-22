'Let's Make Accra Work Project' gets boost as Zoomlion donates buses

Press Releases of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Zoomlion Ghana Limited

Waste management expert, Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), has donated two brand new Toyota Hiace buses to the Greater Accra (G/A) Regional Coordinating Council in support of the 'Let's Make Accra Work' initiative.



The effort is to facilitate movement of personnel of the coordinating council in keeping the national capital clean which is a component of the 'Let's Make Accra Work' project, and which fits into the overall president's vision of making Ghana the cleanest country in Africa.



The presentation was done at the regional coordinating council in Accra on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.



Handing over the two 13-seater buses embossed with logos of 'Let's Make Accra Work,' the Managing Director (MD) of ZGL, Mrs Gloria Anti, said the donation was a demonstration of Zoomlion's commitment to a clean, green and healthy environment.



"The 'Let's Make Accra Work' initiative is laudable, and we believe with support like this, Accra will eventually become the cleanest city in Africa," she said.



Receiving the buses, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey, thanked Zoomlion for the kind gesture.



He assured that the buses would be used to pursue the 'Let's Make Accra Work' agenda, describing the event as very 'historic.'



"... I say so because as part of my vision for the ministry, I engaged the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Siaw Agyepong, on how we can tackle sanitation in the region. I also appealed to him for buses to ease our movement on the field."



Following that appeal, Mr Quartey said though Dr Siaw Agyepong assured of delivering within a week, he fulfilled that promise much earlier (within a space of two days).



The regional minister, therefore, seized the chance to encourage other companies to follow the example of Zoomlion by donating towards the 'Let's Make Accra Work' initiative.



He equally commended Converge, an advertising company, which helped design the logo of the project.



"We will also require the media to partner us in this exercise by helping to educate and sensitise the public on making Accra clean," he urged.















