Let marketing gurus head SOEs; they hold transformation, succcess key – CIMG to government

Business News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

People versed in marketing hold the key to transforming state-owned enterprises into successful profitable ventures, the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) has identified.



At the 34th CIMG National Awards ceremony in Accra, the institute's, Dr. Daniel Kasser-Tee, said recent history is replete with such examples and, thus, the thought must be given serious consideration.



“Ghana has, over the years, been grappling with poor-performing state-owned institutions", Dr Kasser-Tee noted, adding: "We can count very few such institutions that have behaved differently and stood out very tall among their peers".



"I have previously advocated the appointment of marketers, or, at least, people who understand the essence of marketing, at the helm of poorly-performing organisations", he reiterated.



He observed: "History points us to the good work of the good old Professor Stephen Adei and how he turned GIMPA around.”



“We have had cause to talk about the good work being done at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, where two different Vice-Chancellors, Prof. Joshua Alabi and our guest of honour for this evening, Prof. Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey, have both won the prestigious Marketing Man of the Year at different times".



"This is uncommon for public institutions and it is not through sheer luck but can easily be traced to the individual transformational agenda of these three men, backed by their marketing mindset”, he explained.



Dr. Kasser-Tee commended the Board and Management of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) for being one of the shining stars, saying: “We have taken the trouble to appreciate them as an incentive for other public sector organisation to emulate their good work”.