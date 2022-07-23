Legalize weed smoking - Amakye Dede appeals to Government citing economic benefits

Business News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Legendary Ghanaian musician Abrantie Amakye Dede has called on government to legalize the smoking of weed in Ghana.



According to him, perceptions that weed smokers are bad are wrong and misleading.



“If you smoke weed, you’re not a bad person. I think the Government should legalize it,” the ‘Mmaa p3 sokoo’ hitmaker told Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat Wednesday.



He however added he personally does not smoke.



Popular actor John Dumelo has also called for the legalization of weed because of its economic benefits.



“Germany is set to make billions of Euros from taxes by legalizing marijuana. Then we will turn around and go and borrow that same money with interest for our development, forgetting that we (Ghana) grow the best marijuana in the world. Ain’t we smart?”.



A Neuroscientist Drug Researcher at the University of Columbia, Professor Carl Hart, urged Ghana to reevaluate its position on the plant in 2019.



At the time when the legalization of the drug generated enormous public attention and the Bill had not yet been passed by Parliament, the Professor said “People are making money out of this and we have to implement it and improve on its education.”