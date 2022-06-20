Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly chases debtors, ready to sue defaulters after 14 days

Business News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The management of the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly has cautioned its debtors that the Assembly is embarking on a revenue mobilisation exercise to collect all monies owed the Assembly.



The Assembly said all its debtors must take necessary steps to settle their debts within two weeks from now to avoid any embarrassment and prosecution.



The assembly said it will deploy its taskforce to collect all debts owed it.



In a statement, it reminded the public that refusal or failure to honour one’s financial obligation is an offence and one is liable for prosecution.



The Building Permit Act, Section 113,116 and 117 (2) and the Local Government (Act 936) section 146 empower Assemblies to levy and collect BOP/s Property rates, building permits ad all other feeds and rates.