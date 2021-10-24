Lecturer proposes solutions to Accra rent crisis

Business News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

A lecturer with the Africa University College of Communications (AUCC), Dr. Reginald Arthur, has proposed a solution series to Accra’s exorbitant rent prices advising government to intervene with urgency.



Dr. Arthur is proposing a policy of zoning various areas in Accra based on rent pricing with the government fixing the rent threshold for landlords to charge.



“Zone areas in the capital and in other cities based on proximity to their central business districts and availability of social infrastructure such as schools, good roads, lorry stations etc, and other cities into (eg. East Legon, Cantonments, Airport City – Zone A, Dansoman, Madina, North Kaneshie, Tesano – Zone B, Pokuase, Amasaman, Adenta, Awoshie, Bortianor – Zone C)” he wrote.



“Set price ranges for apartments which all landlords are obliged to comply with (eg. Single room having facilities in point 1 – between Ghc150 – Ghc200/month based on size and zone, chamber & hall with facilities in point 1 – Ghc200 – Ghc350/month based on size and zone, 2 bedrooms with facilities in point 1 – Ghc350 – Ghc500 based on size and zone). Also, any additional room will cost extra Ghc50/month and an additional washroom will cost Ghc20/month,” he added.



See his full proposal below:



1. Introduce some standardisation in rented buildings for residential purposes (eg. Every rented apartment should have its own toilet and bath facility and a standard kitchen, should be completed with roofing & painting)



4. Any person intending to offer building for rent should register the building at the local assembly for structural integrity inspection and compliance to standards set in point 1, 2 & 3. They are to pay yearly amounts to the local assembly based on number of facilities for renewal of the landlord titles. Any landlord found acting otherwise should be fined heavily and refusal to pay could lead to the local assembly taking over ownership of the building after several warnings.



5. Mode of rent payments should only be through bank accounts and should be on monthly basis with no more than a sum payment for 6 months only. The account should be registered in the name of the landlord so the holder can be taxed and made to pay property tax.



6. The registered building/apartment(s) should have a permanent address which all tenants are to use for their letters, university postings, job applications, bank accounts and statement requests, water bills, electricity bills and must be recorded and updated onto driver’s license, and local and national data record. Failure to provide or update address at work, school, bank, licencing authority etc within 1 month after relocation should attract a fine for the person, failure to pay which could result in conviction to engage in communal labour for some days/weeks.



7. The information on the pricing, zones and regulations for landlords and tenants should be readily available on a common website or at all post offices. A building/apartment fit for rent should be made to meet these requirements.



This is my small pesewa to solving the rent crisis in Ghana which is becoming extremely unaffordable for the youth and adults alike and could be a national security threat soon.



I pray this will not become an “if its not broken don’t fix it” issue.