Press Releases of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: EziPay

Leading payment service EziPay partners Wi-flix for unlimited streaming for it’s customers

EziPay partners Wi-flix

Ezipay, Africa’s leading bill payments and payment service provider teamed up with Africa’s fastest-growing video-on-demand and TV platform, Wi-flix to launch an exciting entertainment offer for Ezipay customers.



Ezipay customers can now enjoy unlimited streaming of African and International video content on the online streaming platform without any stress. Customers of Ezipay can seamlessly stream and download exciting video content on the go.



CEO of EziPay Africa, Mr Amit Gaur stated "we believe partnership with Wi-Flix will not only bring our diaspora customers close to Africa but it will also fill the gap in the market which look for new African content and support African artists apart from Hollywood and soon to come Bollywood fresh content".



Founded by two young Africans with over three decades of experience in the telecom, entertainment, TV & content industry, Wi-flix is positioned to offer millions of subscribers in Ghana, Africa, and the diaspora over 20,000 hours of rapturous entertaining video-on-demand content plus over 10 Live TV channels.



Ezipay customers can now enjoy premium TV shows, Movies, Live TV, and Sports on the go, using the Ezipay mobile app.



To enjoy this service, you need to be a registered user of Ezipay and have the Ezipay mobile app downloaded on your phone.



Ezipay is a money transfer app that makes sending and receiving money easy for its users. Users can send money from anywhere in the world to a mobile money wallet, bank account, pay TV bills, buy data and airtime, shop At Afrobaskets, make international transactions, or make payment requests. EziPay is accessible in Ghana and 8 francophone countries (Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, Guinea Bissau, Benin, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Niger,)

EziPay is PCI DSS Tier 3 certified, ISO 27001:2013 Certified and recently won Fintech app of the year at Ghana customers choice awards.



Learn more at EziPay.Africa.