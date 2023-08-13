Leading Ladies' from Ghana join top 10 list of women to watch in Banking & Finance in Africa 2023

Business News of Sunday, 13 August 2023

Source: Esther Chachu, Contributor

The Leading Ladies' Network, a prominent women’s leadership organization committed to empowering and recognizing women leaders across various industries, is proud to extend its heartfelt congratulations to three exceptional Ghanaian women who have been honored in the prestigious 2023 Angaza Awards Women To Watch in Banking and Finance in Africa.



The Angaza Awards, known for acknowledging outstanding achievements and contributions by women in the field of banking and finance across the African continent, have recognized the remarkable efforts of these women in driving innovation, shaping financial landscapes, and inspiring future generations.



1. Audrey Abakah, Director, SME, Agency Banking and Partnership at Absa Ghana:







We proudly recognize Audrey Abakah for her exceptional achievements. Audrey, in her role as Director of SME, Agency Banking, and Partnership at Absa Ghana, has demonstrated unwavering dedication and leadership in the realm of banking and finance.



Her commitment to excellence and her innovative approach to SME banking and women’s financial inclusion contributed to her being adjudged the #1 on the 2023 list of Women to Watch in Banking & Finance in Africa.



Audrey is also a distinguished member of the 2014 cohort of Leading Ladies'Network's StandOut Women Leadership Program and a true role model for aspiring women leaders.



2. Sheila Wristberg, Chief Executive Officer of iRisk Management Limited, Ghana:







Sheila Wristberg's achievement in being recognized #2 on the 2023 Angaza list of top ten women in banking and finance in Africa is a testament to her outstanding contributions to the sector.



As the Chief Executive Officer of iRisk Management Limited, her visionary leadership and dedication to promoting financial inclusion have left an indelible mark on the industry.



Sheila's achievements reflect the values that Leading Ladies' Network holds dear—leadership, resilience, and empowerment.



3. Efeh Amoah, Head of Transaction Banking at Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania:







In her role as Head of Transaction Banking at Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania, Efeh's strategic insights, dedication to fostering a supportive ecosystem for women in banking and finance, and exemplary leadership in and outside the bank have set a standard for excellence.



Her recognition serves as an inspiration to all women aspiring to break barriers and simultaneously facilitate success for others in the financial world.



Speaking on the sidelines of the Angaza Awards ceremony in Rwanda where she accompanied the Ghanaian winners, Yawa Hansen-Quao; founder of The Leading Ladies’ Network affirmed: “The collective achievements of Audrey Abakah, Sheila Wristberg, and Efeh Amoah are a testament to their unyielding commitment, visionary leadership, and transformative impact in the banking and finance sector in Ghana and beyond.



Their success resonates deeply with the core values of Leading Ladies' Network, and we are honored to have played a part in their journeys. Their success is our success and we look forward to unearthing the potential of more women like Audrey, Shelia, and Efeh.



As we celebrate these remarkable women, Leading Ladies' Network reaffirms its commitment to nurturing and empowering women leaders across various industries. We believe that their success stories will continue to inspire women to reach for new heights and break through glass ceilings.”