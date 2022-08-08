Leading Agro company Demeter Ghana unveils soil testing in Ghana

Business News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

At a time prices of agricultural inputs including fertilizers soar, leading Agro Company Demeter Ghana has unveiled a mobile soil testing facility in Ghana to assist Ghanaian farmers at all levels and scale to increase yield with a better understanding of their soil.



With guarantee results in as little as four hours, Demeter’s mobile soil testing facility is now available in every zone of the country allowing farmers and farm owners to know immediately what products to buy, and whether or not their existing plans for purchases are a good use of resources.



According to officials of Demeter Ghana, before farmers make any intervention in plant nutrition, it imperative to test their soil to know how much fertilizer or even what kind of fertilizer to apply.



In a release announcing the intervention, Demeter Ghana explained for example that applying most fertilizers to a soil lacking an optimum pH is waste of fertilizer because the soil will render the fertilizer unavailable to the plants until the pH is corrected.



“However, bringing the soil to an optimum pH, through the application of Calciprill, another product of Demeter Ghana Ltd, will negate the need for fertilizers altogether by allowing plants to mobilise the nutrients already available in the soil, helping farmers to grow more with less. Soil testing is the only way to ensure that farmers understand plant nutrition requirements correctly. Not doing soil testing is like driving in the dark without your lights on” the statement added.



Demeter Ghana Limited is one of the leading agricultural inputs and specialist service providers in Ghana and West Africa, trading in fertilisers, seeds, soil amendments and speciality inputs, offering agronomy services including soil testing and agronomy advice.



Since 2014, Demeter Ghana Limited led by William Rocco Falconer has major clients including the Ghanaian government and COCOBOD, the largest global Cocoa producer. It also has Commercial Farm clients across West Africa with data showing its operations directly impacting 100,000 farmers in Ghana alone through Ghana’s flagship Planting for Food and Jobs programme.



