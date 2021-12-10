Law experts call for reforms to legal education in Ghana and Africa amid AfCFTA

Business News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: Single African Market

Speakers at an international conference on the future of legal education in Ghana and Africa have called for increased investments towards improving the quality and structure of legal education in tertiary institutions across the continent following the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.



The experts also advocated for increased funding for the development of legal education and the establishment of an advisory committee of experts in legal education, to assist the various faculties in adapting legal education to improve quality and structure at the universities.



According to the speakers, Ghana’s robust legal fraternity plays critical and significant roles in promoting its democratic values and respect for human rights and rule of law.



The conference speakers also acknowledged the significance of legal role of legal education and services in the socio-economic growth of Ghana and Africa over the years.



To the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, “the law has been deployed to direct socio-economic and political course of our lives”.



The German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull, whose outfit through the GIZ supported the conference, assured that Germany believes in making legal services accessible and useful to the public and expressed his government’s excitement to be part of the conversation of legal reforms.



“This is considered to be really important in our system; we believe the legal education system should be as open as possible for all class of society regardless of their social background and family background,” he added.



First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Wusu, indicated that for Ghana to remain relevant to the continent, it must reform its legal education.



“Ghana wishes to continue playing a leading role on the African continent. We must think about the rollout each other will be playing in the transformation African Continent and the world. The practice of the law has changed significantly in recent years and we must also revolve in the way we train the lawyers of tomorrow.”



He said African legal practice is changing and Ghana must change with it.

“The teaching and learning of the law are beginning to be affected by the digital age, particularly in the wake of covid-19 which has highlighted the need for online platforms as means of instruction and interaction.



“The University of Ghana School of Law has commenced intense discussions on reforming legal education in Ghana under Africa particularly under the new agenda of the African Continental Free Trade Area.



“It is impactful that our school of law here at Legon, continues to provide the best of legal education which prepares our students to compete favorably on the job market both locally and internationally,” said Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice-Chancellor of the university.