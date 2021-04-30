Launch of the UNACWCA in Ghana

Press Releases of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Ernest Lartey, Contributor

The United Nations Association of Ghana Commission for Women and Children Affairs (UNACWCA), having satisfied all legal and regulatory requirements under the laws of Ghana as a non-profit organisation is hereby launched this day 29th April, 2021.



The Commission will be functioning as an affiliate of the United Nations Association of Ghana (UNA-GH). And it shall oversee and champion the affairs of women and children in Ghana along with other interest groups.



As you may be aware, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG's) are set of 17 goals and 169 targets agreed by all UN member states with the aim to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.



They address the global challenges we face, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate, environmental degradation, prosperity, and peace and justice. The Goals interconnect and in order to leave no one behind, it is important that we achieve each Goal and target by 2030.



The UNACWCA is on a mission to;



1.End all forms of discrimination against all women and girls everywhere.



2.Eliminate all forms of violence against all women and girls in the public and private spheres, including trafficking and sexual and other types of exploitation.



3.Eliminate all harmful practices, such as child, early and forced marriage and female genital mutilation.



4.Recognize and value unpaid care and domestic work through the provision of public services, infrastructure and social protection policies and the promotion of shared responsibility within the household and the family as nationally appropriate.



Currently, the commission is in partnership with the United Nations Association of San Francisco (California chapter), the Lena Marshall Foundation in Liberia, the Streetwise Foundation in the UK, Step Network Gh, the Multimedia Group Limited, ameyawdebrah.com with a host of partnerships yet to be commenced or formalized.



The UNACWCA also has signed on goodwill ambassadors both home and abroad. These individuals shall be working to focus national attention on the activities of the commission and mobilise support for its work among other things.



UNA GHANA is also a proud member of the World Federation of United Nations Associations (WFUNA), the operational people’s wing of the United Nations (UN).