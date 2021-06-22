Larisa Akrofie, founder of Levers in Heels, to speak at Qatar Economic Forum

Press Releases of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: The Qatar Economic Forum /Levers In Heels

Larisa Akrofie, a Ghanaian advocate giving a voice to African women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) through her platform, Levers in Heels, will be speaking at the inaugural Qatar Economic Forum, powered by Bloomberg LP, which will be held virtually, between June 21-23, 2021.



The forum will convene some of the world’s leading experts and decision makers in the fields of education, finance, economics, investment, technology, energy, sports and climate as they prepare a blueprint for the next stage of international growth.



As part of the forum on June 23, Larisa will be joined by Dr. Ibrahim al-Naimi (Undersecretary, Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Qatar), Dr. Greg Morrisett (Dean and Vice Provost, Cornell Tech), Ahmed Mazhari (President, Microsoft Asia), Hossam Seif El-Din (Vice President Sales MEA & General Manager, Gulf, Levant, Saudi and Pakistan, IBM), Tarika Barrett, Ph.D. (CEO, Girls Who Code) and Nour Al Ali (Journalist, Bloomberg News) at a roundtable discussion on the topic “STEM Education and the Economy”.



“I look forward to bringing an African perspective to this dialogue on STEM uptake and investing in knowledge-based economies. I also look forward to shedding more light on the work I’ve been doing over the past years through Levers in Heels. I remain committed to ensuring that the voices of African women in STEM are heard, especially in these challenging times, as they share their solutions for a safer, healthier, and gender-equal world.” - Larisa Akrofie



The Qatar Economic Forum is virtual and free to attend. Kindly view the agenda, and register with the code QEF at https://www.qatareconomicforum.com/



Larisa Akrofie is Founder of Levers in Heels – Africa’s leading online community championing African women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).