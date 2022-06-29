Lands Ministry presents 95 mining licenses to GNASSM

Business News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has presented Ninety-Five (95) signed licenses to Members of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM).



At a brief ceremony held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 to present the mining licences to Members of the Association, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor explained that the issuance of the licenses is an affirmation of government’s commitment to the growth of the Small-Scale mining sector.



The Minister relayed the vision of the government which is to create a complete value chain that will result in value retention in the mining sector.



He disclosed that government is in the process of building a completely new small-scale mining sector typified by responsible mining, employment and improved living conditions for miners and mining communities.



He said government’s plan to achieve the above-stated objectives has seen the adoption of two approaches.



These approaches, he mentioned as being reformation and law enforcement is exemplified by the policies of reform at the Minerals Commission and allied agencies as well as an effective enforcement of anti-galamsey laws.



He warned that government will be ruthless in its fight against illegal mining, adding that law breakers will be dealt with in accordance with the law.



"Those who will not come under the umbrella of the Responsible Small Scale Mining should know that the Ministry will come after them ruthlessly. All measures will be thoroughly enforced with no apologies," AbU Jinapor said.



According to the Minister, the seizure and decommissioning of mining equipment will continue unabated as government continues to crack down on illegal mining activities.



He revealed that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is leading a drive to build a new gold purchasing model, similar to that of the Produce Buying Company in the cocoa sector.



Under this model, he said gold purchasing will be done in a robust regime led by the Bank of Ghana and therefore appealed to the members of the small-scale mining association to support the government to achieve the purpose of the new drive.



George Mireku Duker, the Deputy Minister in charge of Mines, in a presentation outlined government’s support for the small-scale mining sector including the improved relations between the Ministry and the GNASSM.



He further disclosed that government through the Minerals Commission has introduced a mechanism that allows for easy application and granting of mining resources.



The General Secretary of the GNASSM, Mr. Godwin Armah expressed gratitude to the Sector Minister for accommodating and implementing some proposals made by the group.



He said the Association will continue to partner with the government to ensure that the mining sector is developed to its apex.