Lands Ministry engages Otumfuo on US$850 million Newmont Ahafo-North Project

Business News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

George Mireku Duker, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 held a fruitful discussion with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu over progress made on Newmont’s Ghana Ahafo-North project.



George Mireku Duker dring engagement at the Manhyia Palace briefed Asantehene on the project as well discussions held with traditional rulers and other key stakeholders on the life-changing impact the project would make on the designated area of operation as well country’s socio-economic dispensation.



He submitted to the Asantehene that the Ministry and other state institutions are fully convinced that the Newmont Ahafo North project is in the interest of the communities and the country at large.



He humbly offered that the discussion on the commissioning of the project is at an advanced stage and that, Newmont has shown commitment to undertake developmental projects which are of paramount importance to the affected communities.



Duker, however , pleaded for the swift intervention of Otumfuo Osei Tutu in a deadlock that may threaten the coming into fruition of the project.



Mireku Duker assured the Asantehene that the Ministry has made serious consideration of all factors and believes that, it will be inimical to the progress of the mining industry, if the stand-off continues.



The Project is expected to start in coming days as directed by H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



When started, the project will create both direct and indirect job opportunities and significantly impact on the economy.