Lands Commission must be efficient to avoid litigation problems - Businessman

Business News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Chief Executive Officer of NAMAL Real Estate, Alhaji Kamal, has bemoaned the issue of land litigations and multiple sales of land by some owners.



According to him, if these culprits are punished in accordance with the law, such cases would come to an abrupt end.



Although he called for renewed laws to deal with such issues, he was optimistic existing ones could help solve the problem.



"If persons who engage in such criminal activities are punished by the law, I am sure it will serve as a deterrent to others. We the laws, but enforcement is a major challenge for us,” he said.



He admonished the lands commission to be effective in the work they do since they are part of the issue of land litigations in Ghana.



He said there are instances where people have registered their lands but were unable to go on the land.



To prospective land buyers, he advised them to be diligent when buying land and avoid being desperate since that could lead to litigation.



"There are several factors causing land litigations in Ghana, and we have to address them to prevent the issues of violent attacks," he advised.