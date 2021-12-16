Land borders remain closed - Akufo-Addo

Business News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Land borders still unopened since 2020



We are determined to prevent a 4th wave, Akufo-Addo



Government monitoring threats of omicron, Akufo-Addo



Since Ghana recorded its first case of coronavirus, land borders were closed and to date, the situation remains the same.



There have been several calls and agitations from traders, border town neighbours and some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the government to as a matter of urgency reopen the land borders.



But President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has noted that the time was not right for land borders to be reopened.



According to him, the decision taken by the government forms part of efforts to prevent the spread of the omicron variant in the country.



Addressing the nation on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assured Ghanaians, especially the trading community the reopening of land borders at the appropriate time.



He said, “We are monitoring the level of threat of the disease and ongoing vaccinations in our neighbouring countries, and, as soon as we are satisfied that it is safe to do so, the borders will be opened. Until then, I believe this is not the right time to reopen our land borders, especially as we are determined to prevent the 4th wave, and, as such, they will remain closed until further notice.”



President Akufo-Addo has entreated Ghanaians to all get vaccinated as well as adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols during the yuletide.



