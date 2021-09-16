Lakeside Estate outdoors new 4-bedroom storey housing for high net-worth customers

Business News of Thursday, 16 September 2021

Renowned real estate company, Lakeside Estate Limited, has outdoored a new four-storey housing unit as part of a 110 units project to meet the housing demands of consumers.



The housing unit is located on a 670 meters square piece of land with a floor area of 270 meters square particularly designed and laid out with modern and functionally defined spaces.



Explaining the rationale behind the project, Marketing Director of Lakeside Estate Limited, Lawrence De-Souza, said it forms part of efforts to offer housing units to high net-worth customers.



“Over the years, we’ve realized that we get demand from customers who love storey buildings. For some, even if it is a one-bedroom house, they’ll love it to be a storey building, so we’ve taken our time to assess that level of market and we realize that to satisfy them we need to develop storey houses for such upper class of customers,” De Souza explained.



“We then tasked our architect to design a superior product that is increasingly useful and relevant with modern taste and the result is what we are all here to outdoor,” he added.



The four-storey housing unit comes with an entrance terrace, living room, guest bedroom, storeroom and kitchen yard/terrace.



De Souza in his concluding remarks said he was pleased the launch of the 4-storey housing unit coincides with the 20th anniversary of Lakeside Estate Limited venturing into the real estate sector in the country.



Meanwhile, Executive Secretary of the Ghana Real Estate Development Association, Samuel Amegayibor, commended Lakeside Estate for coming up with such a project.



He said any contributions made towards boosting the housing sector ought to be celebrated adding that Lakeside Estate has over the period made giant strides towards bridging the country’s housing sector deficit which is steadily increasing.



“They are one of the companies that have affordable housing, they have samples of it, and they’ve sold them. They have houses for the middle-income earners and now I’ll call this the upper market kind of property"



"So, they [Lakeside Estate] are doing their best to every facet of the society to make sure that everybody has something. So, if your budget cannot meet this one, Lakeside has something for the lower or middle class of society,” Amegayibor said.







