Labour expert urges government to show humility to stop strike actions

Over three labour unions have recently embarked on strike actions



Govt increases the base salary of public sector workers by 7 percent



Humble leadership is key to resolving labour unrest - Austin Gamey



A labour expert, Austin Gamey, has urged employers including government to be humble when dealing with issues of labour unrest in their institutions.



The year 2022 began with a series of labour unrest including strikes by the Cocoa Carriers of Ghana Cocoa Board, University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and the Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists (GACRA)



According to an Asaaseradio.com report, Austin Gamey has urged employers not to be autocratic in handling issues when their workers are demanding better conditions of service.



“If you are not humble enough and you want to rule by an iron fist, you will get the results the same way and it won’t be palatable,” he told asaaseradio.com.



He cited the example of the unrest by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), where the government and the UTAG are fixated on what they want or things that are to be done to resolve the unrest.



“The employer is saying ‘you cannot do this, you cannot do that,’ UTAG is saying that ‘give it to me or hell will break loose’, those kinds of things, where is the information that needs to be shared, and how true is the information, do they believe you and what next,” he said.



He urged employers as leaders to humbly engage their employees and listen to their positions and not take entrenched positions.



“But I can tell you that even for behind the scene, efforts on the part of you, myself and somebody, maybe it could have been worse than the way we see it now. So, leadership is very important, and you must do it in humility, I insist.”





“In leadership there must be conversations and not arguments because in conversation there are no winners but in arguments, one party must win which is unhelpful as it leaves resentment,” Gamey added.