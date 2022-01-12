Labour Commission has lost its relevance – Gyampo

Business News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

classfmonline.com

A lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo has questioned the purposefulness of the establishment of the Labour Commission to mediate between labour and the government.



According to him, the commission is not serving any useful purpose in the field of labour redress in the country.



Prof. Gyampo who is the general secretary of the University of Ghana chapter of UTAG said this on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra 100.5 FM on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.



Prof. Gyampo noted that the commission over the years has lost its relevance as a referee in labour unrest.



“The Commission in the past few years has become a white elephant that does not have what it takes to lead,” he noted.



“The leaders at the commission lacks what it takes to lead in the labour front,” he stressed.



He explained that before the UTAG strike, letters were written to all such agencies notifying them of the intent to strike over the negotiated condition of service for members.



He added that when the letters were sent to the Commission, it refused to accept the letters with officers at the Commission claiming that they were on holiday as of January 10, 2022 when every institution was working in the new year.



He added that the commission’s posture towards teachers in the country is a clear case of disdain for the teaching profession in particular.



University lecturers are on strike over their conditions of service.