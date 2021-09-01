LIVESTREAMING: Prof. Kwame Karikari leads MTN’s 'Bright Conversations' series

Business News of Wednesday, 1 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A renowned communications educator, Professor Kwame Karikari will today, September 1, 2021 take his turn at the third edition of MTN Ghana’s ‘Bright Conversation’ series.



The series which is on the theme; “Promoting Professionalism in The Era of Social Media and Citizen Journalism” will provide thoughtful lessons on leadership.



Prof Karikari is a well-known Ghanaian Journalist who started his practice back in the 1980s. He also served as Director General of the state-owned Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.



With vast years of experience in the media space, Prof. Karikari has garnered and trained a number of journalists in Ghana and other African countries.



He has also worked as a Journalism and Mass Communications Lecturer at the School of Communication Studies, University of Ghana. He is also a former Dean of the School of Communication Studies at the Wisconsin International University College.



The MTN 'Bright Conversations' will come your way virtually on MTN Ghana’s platform on Zoom with a limited in-person audience.



Watch a stream of the event below



