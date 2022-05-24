LIVESTREAMING: President Akufo-Addo speaks at the opening ceremony of AfDB 2022 AGMs

Business News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver an address at the opening ceremony of the African Development Bank 2022 Annual Meetings in Accra-Ghana.



Ghana was selected to host the AGMs in its capital Accra to mark a return to in-person sessions following virtual meetings over the last two years.



The meetings will offer Bank governors, policy, finance and climate change experts a forum to share the climate change and energy transition challenges that their countries face.



They will also present an opportunity to showcase policy responses to tackle these challenges.



The theme for the 2022 meetings is; "Achieving Climate Resilience and a Just Energy Transition for Africa"



Watch the stream below:



