LIVESTREAMING: Parliament to conduct headcount on 2024 budget approval

Business News of Thursday, 30 November 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Today, on November 30, 2023, Parliament is poised to conduct a crucial headcount for the approval of the 2024 budget.
This was contained in the order paper of Parliament.
The controversy erupted after Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, declared a voice vote in favor of the majority on Wednesday, November 29, following the conclusion of the budget debate.
In response, the minority caucus challenged the Speaker's ruling and insisted on a headcount, leading the majority to stage a walkout in protest.
The ensuing chaos prompted the Speaker to suspend sittings temporarily, eventually returning to adjourn proceedings.
Watch the stream below