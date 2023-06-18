You are here: HomeBusiness2023 06 18Article 1788269

LIVESTREAMING: Ofori-Atta updates Ghanaians on IMF deal, economy

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

The Minter of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, would be updating Ghanaians on the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

The Executive Board of the IMF unanimously approved the $3 billion bailout for Ghana at a meeting on Wednesday [May 17, 2023] in Washington.

$600 million out of the $3 billion loan was disbursed on the day of the approval of the bailout, and $350 million would be disbursed every six months for the three-year programme.

The $350 is, however, subject to the government of Ghana meeting stated targets and conditions.

Watch a livestream of Ofori-Atta’s update below:



