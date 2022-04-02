LIVESTREAMED: Maiden edition of Africa Technovate Awards

Business News of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: Africa Technovate

Africa Integrated Development and Communications Consultancies (AIDEC) has re-launched the maiden edition of the Africa Technovate Awards and Fair to appreciate and reward players of the technological space.



The awards programme and a fair are scheduled to come off on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the auditorium of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Accra under the theme ‘Information Technology and the Way Forward for Africa under the Fourth Industrial Revolution’ from 9:00am to 9:00pm.



As part of the new preparations to allow for more inclusivity, and to bring out the best in technology, innovation, and creativity in Africa, the closing date for nominations has been fixed for Tuesday, February 15, 2022.



The technology and innovations awards ceremony are to recognize and reward African technology companies who have blazed the trail for several years and budding young innovative and creative tech companies charting a path for Africa in a fast digitally transforming world.



The awards will challenge and motivate tech companies driving digital solutions to even do more to make Africa stay competitive, especially under the era of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).



The event will be held both physically with about 150 persons in attendance and virtually for all persons throughout Africa and beyond. All countries in Africa are targets for inclusion in the Africa Technovate Awards particularly Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Kenya, Cameroun, DR Congo, Ethiopia, Uganda, Zambia, Sudan, Zimbabwe, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Namibia, Tanzania, Botswana, Gambia, Niger.



Awards Category



The award ceremony include three sections: Sector Awards (silver category), Regional Awards (Gold category), and the Africa Awards (platinum category).



The sector awards will comprise of Outstanding Edtech Institution of the Year, FinTech Company of the Year, Health/Medtech Company of the Year, Digital Agri-Business of the Yea, and the Tech Insurance Company of the Year.



The regional awards comprise the Digital Innovation and Creativity Award, Digital Business Transformation Award, Tech Startup Company of the Year Award, Young Tech Startup Company of the Year Award, Blossoming Tech Company of the Year Award, Mature Tech Company of the Year Award, and the Ambitious Tech Company of the Year Award.



While the Africa awards (platinum) category comprises of Outstanding Digital Entrepreneur of the Decade, Lifetime Achievers Award, Quality Standards Award, Digital Excellence Awards, and the Long-Standing Service Engagement Award.



Awards criteria

On awards criteria, the nominated individual or organization must be registered as an ICT company or service provider in the ICT sector and must show a track record of performance in the technology space.



Speakers, guest of honour



The Special Guest of Honour is the Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful. The awards will be chaired by Ing. Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, CEO of Ghana Telecoms Chamber with Carol Annang, Country Director of Invest in Africa as co-chair.



Speakers for the event include Chairman, Ghana Dot Com, Prof. Nii Narku Quaynor; Executive Director, E-Commerce Association of Ghana, Paul Asinor; and President, Accra Institute of Technology, Prof. Clement Dzidonu. Goodwill messages shall be shared by the Secretary-General of AfCFTA, Wamkele Mene; and the Country Director of GIZ, Regina Bauerochse Barbosa.



The event will be graced with a lively performance by ‘the lioness of Africa’ Wiyaala with support from Patchbay band.



Other side attractions will be the exhibition of tech products and services at the foyer of the Auditorium (UPSA). There will be an event brochure both in soft and hard copies and advertisers and sponsors are encouraged to take advantage of the limited spaces available to sell their business and products across Africa and beyond. For further information about Africa Technovate Awards, kindly visit the link: Africatechnovateawards.tech



Watch the live stream below:



