Business News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: MTN Ghana holds Business Executive Breakfast series

Selorm Adadevoh, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana Limited

Telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana will today August 18 2021, hold a Business Executive Breakfast Series at 10:00 am.

The special edition of the series which will be held virtually forms part of the company's 25th-anniversary celebrations in a bid to share its success story with its cherished customers.

Themed; Conversations with MTN Ghana - 25 years of Brightening Lives and beyond will be lead by MTN Ghana CEO, Selorm Adadevoh who will be joined by Naa Latiorkor Senah, a Senior Manager for Organisational Development at MTN Ghana as well as Isaac Obeng and Cynthia Addoquaye.

