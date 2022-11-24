LIVESTREAMING: Ken Ofori-Atta presents 2023 budget to parliament

Business News of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is in parliament to fulfil his constitutional mandate by presenting the government budget to the House.



The presentation is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



The minister is presenting the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to parliament in a year that has experienced perhaps, the worst forms of economic downturns in the fourth republic.



Ken Ofori-Atta has also come under a lot of backlash and pressure from both within and outside his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to either resign or be sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



They have given reasons that he has underperformed in his role as the chief financial manager of the country, a situation that has plunged the country into an economic mess.



Also, the Minority Members of Parliament have moved a vote of censure against the minister, stating similar reasons, as well as the fact that his continued stay at the ministry is worsening the plight of the country.



It is expected that Ken Ofori-Atta will tell the House what measures the Akufo-Addo government is intending to put in place to ensure that the current hardships being felt in the country are curtailed.



There would also be an expectation on what the government is doing to ensure that fuel prices fall, and that the Ghana cedi, which is at its all-time worse performance against foreign currencies like the US dollar, are drastically reduced.



Watch the livestream of the Minister of Finance’s presentation of the budget to parliament below:



