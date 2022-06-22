LIVESTREAMING: Ken Ofori-Atta appears before Parliament to answer 16 questions

Business News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is before Parliament today to answer 16 questions tabled to his Ministry from different members of the House.



He is expected to answer questions about government's use of COVID-19-related funds after he was earlier summoned before the House on June 16.



Prior to the appearance, the minister could not avail himself for the intended date as Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader told lawmakers Ken Ofori-Atta had requested additional time.



This however did not sit well with the Minority caucus of the House as they suggested that Minister was running away from accountability.



Watch the stream below:



