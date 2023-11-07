LIVESTREAMING: John Mahama addresses the Trades Union Congress

Business News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The leadership of the Trades Union Congress is engaging the National Democratic Congress on various issues that have plagued businesses and workers in Ghana's economy.



Among the issues being discussed are the working conditions of workers in Ghana, the general cost of living, and policy directions among others.



The Secretary-General of TUC, Chairman of the NDC, and John Mahama, flagbearer of the NDC are present at the meeting.





