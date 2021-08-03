LIVESTREAMING: ISSER holds 2021 mid-year budget review presser

Business News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

The Institue of Statistical Social and Economic Research (ISSER) will this morning hold a briefing on the just presented 2021 mid-year budget review statement by the Finance Minister before Parliament last week.



Among key progammes outlined by Ken Ofori-Atta, government plans to create onoe million jobs for the youth over the next three and half years.



The job creation agenda, the minister said is hinged on promoting and supporting the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), new ventures and start-ups.



But some Labour analysts believe the move should move beyond just an announcement but followed through with a roadmap set out to deliver the said jobs in order to create sustainable job opportunities instead of temporary ones.



Prof. Peter Quartey who is the Director of ISSER will address the press conference on relevant research findings to help policy makers make decisions towards national development.



