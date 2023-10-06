LIVESTREAMING: IMF-Finance Ministry joint press conference on Ghana's bailout package

Business News of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The International Monetary Fund and Ministry of Finance are holding a joint press conference on the next line of action for Ghana's second tranche of the bailout package.



The IMF Mission team have been the country for about two weeks engaging in a review of Ghana's first tranche of the package which was $600 million.



The IMF team have also been engaged in talks with key government officials on the modalities and the next line of action for Ghana to access the second tranche of the financial package to restore macroeconomic stability.



Minister of the Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta and IMF Mission Chief for Ghana Stéphane Roudet will address the press briefing.



Watch the stream below



