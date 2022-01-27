LIVESTREAMING: Government holds town hall meeting on E-Levy

Business News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Government will this afternoon hold a major Town Hall Meeting on the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).



The meeting forms part of a series of engagements aimed at explaining the basics and importance of the E-levy transaction as well as taking feedback and inputs from relevant stakeholders that will inform government on the implementation of the levy.



The E-levy is a new tax measure introduced by government in the 2022 Budget on basic transactions related to digital payments and electronic transactions aimed at widening the tax net and increasing revenue.



The measure, if approved would place a charge of 1.75% on all electronic transactions that are more than GH¢100 on a daily basis (24 hours).



Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister for Communication and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin are expected to speak at the meeting.



Also in attendance will be sector-specific Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and other relevant industry stakeholders.



The Town Hall Meeting is organised by the Ministry of Information.



Watch the stream below:







