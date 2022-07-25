LIVESTREAMING: Finance Minister delivers 2022 mid-year budget review

Business News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is delivering the 2022 mid-year budget review before lawmakers in parliament.



The presentation is in pursuance of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) and will see the minister review the budget statement and economic policy of government and supplementary estimates for the 2022 financial year



The finance minister is expected to use the presentation to rally the nation behind a prospective programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



He also expected to spell out a plan aimed at clearing the backlog of arrears owed to personnel under the Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCo) programme and among other plans geared toward Ghana's economic recovery efforts.



Watch the stream below:







