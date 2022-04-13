You are here: HomeBusiness2022 04 13Article 1514711

Business News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Energy Minister speaks on intermittent power crisis

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Happening now at the Information Ministry, the Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has met the press to address the intermittent power crisis and other developments in his sector.

This comes after the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has announced some parts of Accra will experience power outrages from Saturday, April 9, 2022 to June 30, 2022.

According to a statement issued, the outages are due to the reconstruction works on power transmission lines along the Achimota substation to the Mallam junction substation being undertaken GRIDCo.

Watch the live stream here:

