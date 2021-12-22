LIVESTREAMING: Dr Bawumia launches nationwide e-pharmacy digital platform

Business News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will today Wednesday, December 22, launch the nationwide e-pharmacy digital platform



The digitization of pharmacies, which will have the nation’s pharmacies converged on one digital platform, is aimed at addressing the difficulties of roaming around looking for medicines in pharmacies.



It is also expected to promote competitive pricing and reduce the rate of drug abuse and the sale of fake drugs to unsuspecting members of the public.



The launch is taking place at the Accra International Conference Centre.



Watch a stream of the event below:



